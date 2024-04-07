Apr 7: Volvo’s new line-up; Navy sent in Gaza aid effort; Scotland faces power cuts

Volvo announces new line-up names

Volvo has announced that it will bring wide range of updates to its model line-up including a new naming strategy, powertrains and revised prices.

The current C40 Recharge will be renamed to the EC40 and the XC40 Recharge will be named the EX40. This brings them in line with other electrified models in Volvo’s range with the EX30 and EX90 SUVs. The ‘Recharge’ name, previously used on plug-in hybrids, has been ditched entirely too.

The XC40 name will remain the same for the mild-hybrid petrol versions.

Royal Navy ship deployed in Gaza aid effort

A Royal Navy ship will be deployed to help get more aid into Gaza, the UK has announced.

Alongside the vessel, which is not being named for operational security, the Government announced a £9.7 million package for aid deliveries, logistical expertise and equipment support for a humanitarian corridor in the eastern Mediterranean.

It came as Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron warned the ‘prospect of famine is real’ in Gaza.

Scotland to face potential power cuts

Scotland will continue to face the threat of power cuts and travel disruption as high winds and heavy rain from Storm Kathleen persist into Sunday.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts and 43 flood warnings in place in Scotland. They have been in force since Saturday.

The Met Office has also issued a new yellow wind warning to come in force at 9am on Sunday, affecting parts of the east and northern Highlands, the Isle of Skye and the Hebrides. It will remain in force until 3pm.

Tesco set for profit rise

Tesco is expected to reveal higher profits as sales have continued to grow despite a slowdown in food price inflation.

Investors have been in positive spirits in recent months, particularly after Tesco upgraded its profit targets in a post-Christmas trading update.

Its shares struck their highest level for almost two years as a result, with the retail giant’s investment in pricing helping to maintain growth despite competition from fast-growing discount rivals.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers

Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation.

The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs, with the layoffs becoming effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities.

The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings under the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as Warn.

Saturday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Planes collide while being towed at Heathrow

An investigation has been launched after a passenger plane hit another aircraft while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport.

Footage posted on social media shows a Virgin Atlantic plane’s wing touching a British Airways aircraft, surrounded by emergency services.

The Virgin Boeing 787-9 plane had completed a flight and had no passengers on board while it was being towed to a different part of the airfield when it collided with the stationary British Airways plane, it is understood.

Santander 40-year interest-only mortgages

Santander is increasing the maximum term it offers on interest-only mortgages to 40 years and updating affordability calculations to reflect changes in the new tax year.

From Tuesday April 9, it will increase the maximum term on interest-only mortgages to bring it in line with its capital and repayment deals, up from 25 years.

Under the shake-up, customers applying for an interest-only mortgage, who also intend to sell their property later as their way to repay the mortgage, must have at least £300,000 equity in the property. Previously this was £250,000.

Heavy showers continue

Today will be windy with this most affecting the northwest of Scotland, according to the Met Office.

There will be heavy showers and sunny spells for many but it will be mainly dry with sunshine for the southeast of England.

Tonight it will turn dry for many but this will turn into heavy rain again in the early hours.