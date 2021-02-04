Arnold Clark has signed a multi-million-pound sponsorship deal with Channel 4 for all its drama and Walter Presents content in 2021.

It’s the highest-profile TV sponsorship to date by the dealer group, which came top in Car Dealer’s inaugural list of the UK’s 100 most profitable dealers.

The campaign started with its Real Sale creative, which Arnold Clark says is the UK’s biggest used car sale.

That will make way for several bespoke shorts from Arnold Clark’s Film Studio, complementing the tone of Channel 4’s output and giving a seamless transition from action to breaks.

The sponsorship launched with The Great, a satirical retelling of the rise of Catherine the Great, and was followed by It’s A Sin, which centres on three friends in the 1980s during the Aids crisis.

Stephen Millar, head of marketing at Arnold Clark, said: ‘We’re delighted to start this new relationship with Channel 4 – a broadcaster with a reputation for high-quality drama that reflects the diversity in our society.

‘Arnold Clark is a Stonewall Diversity Champion and long-time supporter of Pride, so to be associated with a drama like It’s A Sin is a real honour and we’re glad we’re able to play a small part in supporting these important stories.’

He added: ‘We’ve designed our current creative to be flexible and it can be adapted to reflect the different tones of drama programming, keep it fresh and remind people of the strong values that Arnold Clark is proud to represent.

‘Following the Real Sale, we’re excited to release our brand creative which will showcase some relatable life dramas and the part owning a car can play in those.’

Previous media campaigns have included sponsoring the TalkSport Breakfast Show, but this is its first major sponsorship on network TV.

Russell Borrie, sales director at Arnold Clark, said: ‘This is the beginning of an exciting new partnership and it is a privilege for our brand to be associated with Channel 4’s ground-breaking drama output as well as the finest international imports.

‘Arnold Clark already has a strong brand associated with excellent customer service and fantastic value for money.

‘However, we believe this partnership will help take us to a new level and reach more people who could benefit from our outstanding range of automotive services.’

The dealership group will also build on the campaign across its digital and social media channels.

Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships leader at Channel 4, said: ‘Drama on 4 and Walter Presents remains a hugely desired sponsorship, winning recognition from viewers and the industry alike for our unrivalled content.

‘We are thrilled to have teamed up with Arnold Clark. The partnership is a solid fit and provides the perfect platform for the brand to reach our many viewers, especially during this period of huge demand for our drama content.’