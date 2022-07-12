ASE sells professional services arm to accountancy firm Armstrong Watson

Accountancy firm Armstrong Watson has strengthened its position in the motor trade with the takeover of the professional services arm of global automotive solutions provider ASE.

The financial group already has several years’ experience in the automotive sector, offering financial services to some of the biggest brands and dealer groups in the industry.

It has now moved to solidify its position with its latest acquisition, based in a new office in Cheadle, Greater Manchester.

The new arm of the company will be led by motor dealer tax expert, Michelle Malone.

Armstrong Watson will look to grow its new venture by combining the existing expertise of the ASE automotive team with added professional specialisms.

ASE Automotive Solutions will continue to focus on global business management, whilst ASE Professional Services, under Armstrong Watson will lead on all accounting, business and financial support and advice for UK motor dealers.

Commenting on the acquisition Rob Jones, former director of ASE said: ‘There has never been a more critical time for the automotive sector to focus on what is important to them in terms of business.

We hear first-hand the complexities faced by dealers from across the UK, these issues are widespread and are impacting significantly.

‘At ASE we recognised that dealerships and their owners need the trusted specialist advisory of a firm like Armstrong Watson who have a long history of offering accountancy and financial advice across the sector.

‘I am confident Armstrong Watson will be the turn to first firm for automotive advisory, we are delighted that the acquisition has happened and look forward to working alongside the team during the transition.’

Paul Dickson, Armstrong Watson CEO, added: ‘The Automotive sector is in a state of change, with reports of significant strain whether it is supply constraints, economy or simply the current impacts of these issues on profitability.

‘Never has there been a more important time to consider the impacts these issues have on business.

‘Working with the ASE Team we want to be recognised as the trusted sector specialist accountants offering a full range of services following on from the good name of ASE Professional Services.

‘We have invested in the team and also new offices based in Manchester, we look forward to welcoming all clients and partnering with sector influencers for the benefit of privately owned, family owned, owner managed dealerships and independents alike, this is also an exciting time and Armstrong Watson which is perfectly placed to help our clients to prosperity, a secure future and peace of mind.’

Pictured: Steve Preston (Manchester office lead art Armstrong Watson) and Michelle Malone (head of tax automotive at Armstrong Watson)