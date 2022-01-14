Aston Martin announces Doug Lafferty as its new chief financial officer

Doug Lafferty is to become Aston Martin’s new chief financial officer, it was announced today (Jan 14).

Currently the CFO at FTSE 250-listed fuel retailer Vivo Energy, Lafferty will take up the role in the summer, replacing Ken Gregor who is stepping down for personal reasons after joining the company less than two years ago.

In an announcement made by Aston Martin via the London Stock Exchange this morning, Lafferty said: ‘This is an exciting time to join Aston Martin, with the company establishing a stunning product pipeline, a renewed culture of operational excellence and a world-class leadership team.’

He joined Vivo as CFO-designate in February 2021, assuming the post the following month.

Between September 2017 and September 2020, he was group CFO at Williams Racing, and before that he held various senior finance and leadership roles at British American Tobacco for more than 16 years, ultimately becoming regional head of finance for the Americas region.

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said today: ‘I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Doug Lafferty to Aston Martin.

‘His experience as a FTSE 250 CFO, his work for the Williams racing team and his multinational experience make him a phenomenal addition to our leadership team.

‘On behalf of the board, I would like to reiterate our thanks to Ken Gregor for the significant role he has played at Aston Martin Lagonda and for his continued hard work and dedication.’

Tobias Moers, Aston Martin’s chief executive, said: ‘Doug is a high-calibre CFO who will be a fantastic asset to Aston Martin and is going to be a great fit for our team. I look forward to working closely with him when he joins the business this summer.’

Lafferty, who will become an executive director at Aston Martin, added: ‘I look forward to playing my part in this new era for Aston Martin under the leadership of Lawrence and Tobias.’

Vivo Energy is a British company that operates in 23 African countries, distributing and marketing Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants.

Gregor joined Aston Martin in June 2o2o from a similar role at Jaguar Land Rover.