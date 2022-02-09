Aston Martin appoints Marco Mattiacci as global chief brand and commercial officer

Aston Martin Lagonda has appointed Marco Mattiacci as its global chief brand and commercial officer.

The luxury brand and automotive product strategy expert has taken up the reins immediately, having recently worked as an adviser to the British manufacturer.

Before working with Aston, Mattiacci was senior adviser to management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and private equity firms for five years.

He has also spent more than a decade in senior leadership positions at Ferrari, including spells as president and CEO of Ferrari North America, president and CEO of Ferrari Asia Pacific, as well as MD and team principal of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One racing team.

Mattiacci’s experience also includes electric mobility. Previously, he was chief brand and commercial officer at Faraday Future and an adviser to green technology business Envision.

Aston Martin says Mattiacci will spearhead the brand’s global growth, as well as playing a key role in its future commercial and product strategy.

He will also oversee Aston’s luxury customer experience plus the brand and product integration with Formula One as a key global marketing platform.

Tobias Moers, CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: ‘As we continue this new era for Aston, a key pillar is unleashing the potential of our brand, given its customer loyalty and huge global appeal.

‘I’m delighted to welcome Marco to Aston and look forward to working with him and our world-class leadership team to accelerate our breathtaking new product roadmap and unrivalled luxury customer experience.’

Mattiacci, 51, said: ‘The new chapter for Aston is the most exciting project in the automotive industry right now, and I am thrilled to join the incredible leadership team assembled by [executive chairman] Lawrence Stroll and Tobias Moers in this role.

‘Having enjoyed global affection, passion and loyalty for 109 years, Aston is now igniting a new breed of customer with its next generation of product, ultra-luxury customer experience and return to Grand Prix racing.

‘Working as part of a skilled and passionate team, I look forward to being the custodian of this iconic brand, which sits uniquely in the crosshairs of ultra-luxury and high performance.’