Aston Martin brings in board changes and bolsters female representation

Aston Martin has made a series of changes to its board with appointments and departures.

In an announcement to the London Stock Exchange today (Jul 8), it said Amedeo Felisa, Dame Natalie Massenet and Marigay McKee had been made independent non-executive directors.

Meanwhile, Stephan Unger’s role at the Daimler Group has changed and he is stepping down, with Franz Reiner taking his place as the representative non-executive director of Mercedes-Benz AG.

The appointments are effective from today.

Unger has become the head of Daimler Truck AG’s financial services unit, joining its board.

Felisa is joining Aston Martin’s audit and risk committee, Dame Natalie is joining the remuneration committee, while Reiner joins the nomination committee and becomes an observer on both the remuneration plus audit and risk committees.

Aston Martin said: ‘Under our board diversity policy, the board seeks to maintain a balance so that, as a minimum, one-third of the board not subject to significant shareholder appointments are women. With these appointments today, that percentage is 38 per cent.’

Executive chairman Lawrence Stroll commented: ‘I said in the annual report and at our AGM, having refreshed the board earlier in the year, we were focused on diversity as a priority.

‘I am very pleased to be announcing these appointments today.

‘Amedeo, Natalie, Marigay and Franz are strong additions to the board and their extensive expertise and experience of automotive and luxury will be of great value to us.’

He added: ‘This is a very important time for the company as we execute our plans to transform Aston Martin into one of the pre-eminent luxury car brands in the world, delivering value for our customers, employees, partners and shareholders alike.

‘I would also like to thank Stephan for his contribution to the board and wish him well in his new role at Daimler Group.’

In addition, Rachael Hambrook has been made interim company secretary as of June 30 after the departure of Michael Marecki.