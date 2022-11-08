Aston Martin dealership teams up with care home to help retired racer roll back the years

An Aston Martin dealership has teamed up with a care home to give a retired racing driver one last spin in a performance car.

Aston Martin Sevenoaks spent a day last week hosting 92-year-old, John Morrell, after being contacted by staff at Care UK’s Weald Heights home.

Morrell was taken for a whirl around town by a member of the dealership’s team before being given a special tour of the Jardine Motors showroom.

The pensioner was taught all about the Aston Martin brand during the trip, bringing back ‘happy memories’ of his time as a racing driver.

While living in Singapore in the 1950s, Morrell, participated in racing tournaments, driving an Austin-Healey 100 and a Jaguar XK150.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed this afternoon,’ he said.

‘It was a wonderful surprise and brought back so many happy memories from my racing days.’

The treat was organised by workers at the Weald Heights Care home, where Morrell now lives.

The facility’s manager described the day as ‘wonderful’ and even backed the resident for a crack at playing James Bond!

Maria Covington, home manager at Weald Heights, said: ‘We were delighted to create a memorable afternoon for John, which fulfilled his passion for motoring while providing an opportunity to reminisce on his time spent as a racing driver.

‘At Weald Heights, we regularly create thoughtful activities and events that promote positive wellbeing among the residents.

‘The whole team look forward to learning more about the wonderful experiences the residents have enjoyed throughout their lives and creating imaginative activities that build on their talents.

‘It was wonderful to see the smile on John’s face as he was chauffeured around Sevenoaks in true James Bond style.

‘Step aside Daniel Craig, I think we may have found the next 007!’