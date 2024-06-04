Atoa means fairer payments for the automotive industry – here’s how it can help car dealers

Atoa is an instant bank pay solution that revolutionises the payment process for car dealerships, ensuring faster transactions at unbeatable rates.

Our solution will save dealerships 60% or more on payment processing fees compared with traditional debit card payments, with no hidden charges. What you see is what you get.

Additionally, Atoa offers instant settlement, which improves your dealership’s cash flow, allowing you to focus on selling more cars and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Atoa is already helping more than 500 dealerships in the UK to streamline their payments process – read on to find out more.

How it works

Atoa simplifies the payment process with user-friendly payment links that can be shared via SMS, email, WhatApp or invoices.

This ease of use translates to faster and more efficient transactions, helping you close sales swiftly. Here’s how it works:

Enter the amount due: Using the Atoa business app, the merchant enters the payment amount to generate a QR code Scan the QR code: The customer scans the QR code with their phone and selects their bank app from the list Approve the transaction: The customer approves the payment in their bank app using face or fingerprint ID

This streamlined process allows customers to transfer money instantly, moving another car off the lot in just a few clicks.

Payments are deposited into your business bank account within three seconds and you receive a real-time notification, eliminating the need to chase finance for updates.

Benefits of using Atoa

Saving money and speeding up sales isn’t all. Atoa also offers a range of additional benefits designed to enhance your dealership’s operations:

Fraud protection with no risk of chargebacks: Every payment processed through Atoa has zero risk of chargebacks, providing a secure way to handle larger transactions.

Real-time payment visibility: All staff members have access to real-time payment updates, reducing the need for constant communication with your financing team or owners.

Custom staff access levels: Tailor access levels within your dealership, from director-level super-admin views to cashier-specific permissions, ensuring everyone has the appropriate level of access and oversight.

Google reviews integration: Encourage positive customer feedback by seamlessly prompting customers to leave a Google review after making a payment. Only reviews with four stars or above are published, enhancing your online reputation.

Seamless integrations

Atoa integrates seamlessly with leading dealership management systems (DMS), making it easy to incorporate instant transactions into your existing workflow. Our current integrations include:

Haswent

DealerKit

Starkwood

Keyloop

These integrations ensure that your dealership can continue to use your preferred software while benefiting from Atoa’s efficient payment processing capabilities.

Customisable payment links

To align with your dealership’s branding, Atoa allows you to customise SMS and email payment links.

This personalisation not only enhances the customer experience but also reinforces your dealership’s professional image.

You can track the status of payment links – whether paid or unpaid – and set up automatic reminders to ensure timely payments.

A solution for growth

Atoa is more than just a payment company; it is a comprehensive solution designed to drive growth and streamline operations for your dealership.

By reducing payment processing costs and accelerating transaction times, Atoa helps you focus on what matters most – selling cars and growing your business.

We are proud to work with leading car dealerships across the UK, such as Richlee Motor Company and Ponko.

Discover how Atoa has positively impacted on luxury and performance car dealer SCC Leeds by exploring our case studies and success stories.

Try Atoa today

Experience the benefits of Atoa with a 14-day free trial, with no obligation. See for yourself how Atoa can transform your dealership’s payment processing and contribute to your overall success.

Sign up in seconds and start saving instantly.