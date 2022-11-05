Audi becomes latest carmaker to react to supply chain issues as firm pauses sales of its largest hybrid SUVs

Audi has paused orders of its two largest plug-in hybrid SUVs as the firm looks to manage ongoing supply chain issues.

The German brand has temporarily taken its Q7 TFSI e and Q8 TFSI off sale not long after either model was first released.

Neither model is currently included on Audi’s UK website and both are unavailable on the company’s digital configurator.

Both cars use the same 3.0-litre V6 petrol-electric powertrain, offering around 30 miles of pure-electric driving to a charge, and are popular company cars because of their low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK), which is based on CO2 emissions.

A spokesman for Audi UK told the PA news agency that ‘orders have been temporarily paused on these models’, adding that this was due to a ‘mix of strong order bank and supply constraints’.

Standard petrol and diesel versions of the Q7 and Q8 are still available to order, with Audi unable to say when the plug-in hybrid models would go on sale again.

Many manufacturers are continuing to grapple with supply constraints with Aston Martin recently blaming the issue for a slump in new car sales.

Several carmakers have chopped and changed their line-ups as a result of the disruption.

Audi has also recently axed the A5 Cabriolet from its UK line-up as a result of slow sales, with the German firm unlikely to launch a replacement version of this convertible when the A5 line-up is discontinued in the next few years.