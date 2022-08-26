Aug 26: Price cap rises to £3,549; Ukrainian ‘radiation disaster’ fears; Kia begins final testing of EV9 electric SUV

Price cap rises to £3,549 a year

The energy bill a typical household will have to pay will rise to £3,549 a year from October, Ofgem announces

Russia has put Europe one step away from radiation disaster, Zelensky says

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of nearly causing a ‘radiation disaster’ after the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid because of fire damage.

A blackout across the region on Thursday heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster.

The complex, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the six-month-old war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it, while Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on the facility.

Truss pledges ‘immediate support’ to soothe sting of soaring energy bills

Liz Truss has pledged ‘immediate support’ to ease the sting of spiralling energy bills as the Tory leadership contest enters its final stretch.

The foreign secretary acknowledged the strain is ‘clear’ at the checkout and the petrol pump, but insisted that Britain will ‘get through these tough times’ – vowing to ensure help is ‘on its way’.

The final two in the race for No 10 have repeatedly come to blows over their economic policies, with Rishi Sunak warning his rival’s tax-cutting plans risk driving up inflation, while she has insisted they are key to addressing the cost-of-living crunch.

Family of shooting victim Olivia, nine, urge people to ‘do the right thing’

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have appealed to people to ‘do the right thing’ and help find out ‘who took our baby away from us’ as they paid tribute to her.

The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked gunman, who killed Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: ‘We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life. ‘If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.’

MPs vow to keep housing refugees under Homes For Ukraine scheme

Two Tory MPs say they will continue to accommodate Ukrainian refugees beyond the minimum six-month period expected of hosts under the Homes for Ukraine (HfU) scheme.

In March, the government launched HfU so people could sponsor refugees fleeing the war-torn country by offering a spare room or home for at least six months.

As Wednesday marked Ukraine’s independence day and six months since Russia invaded, two Tory MPs – Victoria Prentis and Duncan Baker – pledged to continue hosting beyond the half-year minimum.

‘Unique’ Channel 4 must remain in public hands, says Labour’s Ian Murray

Ian Murray is set to discuss Channel 4’s ‘unique contribution’ to Scotland’s creative industry in an address to the International TV Festival in Edinburgh on Friday.

The Labour MP will call for the channel to remain in public hands amid controversial privatisation proposals from the UK government.

Since 2004, the broadcaster has spent more than £220m on productions in Scotland, with an increase expected on the average £20m spent annually in recent years.

Electric Kia EV9 undergoes final testing ahead of 2023 debut

Kia has released new images of its EV9 electric SUV undergoing final testing ahead of its debut at the start of next year.

First previewed last year with the distinctive Concept EV9, it seems as though the show car’s looks will make production – retaining the imposing, boxy design and huge glass area. The striking front end incorporating wraparound headlights remains too, and is set to give the EV9 a particularly bold appearance out on the road, important considering the ambitions that Kia has for this new EV.

It is currently undergoing ‘final rigorous testing’ at the firm’s global Namyang research and development centre in South Korea, with the photos showing the model tackling various test tracks. These included a cobbled surface that rigorously assesses ride comfort and build quality, as well as deep-water wading for further durability testing.

Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years

The number of asylum claims being made in the UK is at its highest level for two decades, with a record backlog of people waiting for a decision.

The 63,089 applications in the year to June 2022 is the highest number for any 12-month period since the year to June 2003 when 71,316 applications were made, according to the Home Office.

Officials are understood to be working hard to reduce the backlog of outstanding asylum claims but are struggling to keep up with the number of new applications.

Weather outlook

Showers will push in from the west today and will stay in the north and west, leaving the south sunny, says BBC Weather.

Tonight, clear spells for most and variable cloud. Showers are possible in southern Scotland, northern Wales and central England at times.