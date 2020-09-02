Auto Express editor in chief Steve Fowler will be giving us his views on the changing car industry on Car Dealer Live at midday today.

Fowler, who has been writing about cars since 1993 and has edited What Car?, Autocar, Auto Express and a host of automotive websites, will be talking to Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

The pair will be discussing the new 70-plate deals, which manufacturers are on the endangered list after Mitsubishi pulled the plug on Europe, and whether the electric revolution has begun – among many other things.

You can watch the interview live on this post at midday today.

To get notifications of when we broadcast live subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

And to catch up with all our Car Dealer Live interviews, click here.