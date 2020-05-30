Auto Trader is to give dealers more website space to promote their stock and help drive more buyers to their adverts.

Meanwhile, retailer adverts in search listings on its mobile platform will be increased by 40 per cent, with vehicle pictures more than 90 per cent bigger, which Auto Trader said would increase the prominence of adverts, remove potential distractions, and create a more engaging user experience.

The moves all take effect on Monday (June 1), coinciding with when dealerships in England can reopen, and Auto Trader will also be launching a new multi-million-pound marketing campaign the same day.

Aimed at in-market buyers, it will include radio and digital advertising, and is aimed at highlighting the fact that the industry is back in business and promoting consumer confidence. It will run until at least the end of July.

The display banner advertising on its website will be removed from June 1, giving some 25 per cent more space to promote stock. Auto Trader said tests had shown that this delivered an increase in advert views and leads for retailers.

It added that it had already been enjoying strong audience performance over the past week, with the number of leads sent to retailers up 70 per cent year on year and advert views up eight per cent year on year up to May 27.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, pictured, Auto Trader’s commercial product director, said: ‘Since the start of the lockdown period, we’ve taken significant steps to support our retailer partners, and now with forecourts finally able to reopen, we’re continuing to make every effort to help in their recovery.

‘Consumer demand is strong, and with over 1.1 million unique users visiting our platform every day, we’re in a unique position to act as the voice for the industry to give buyers confidence and trust in the buying journey.

‘We’re also excited to announce some of the biggest changes to our site in recent years, which we’re confident will drive improved performance for our retailer partners and ensure they sell as many vehicles as possible at this critical time.’

