Auto Trader has launched a high impact-advertising product to help dealers tap into and target local buyers.

Top Spot is designed to give dealer partners unparalleled exposure of their brand to car buyers.

It’s positioned at the top of search results, with retailers including their logo, review rating and up to six new and used vehicles on a dynamic image carousel.

The carousel is matched to search criteria and based on specific locations or dealership radius.

Auto Trader said that in September alone it had 61.6 million cross-platform visits, which was up by 23.5 per cent on September 2019.

Top Spot will help retailers cash in on the massive surge in car-buying appetite in a strategic and efficient way, it added.

As a premium marketing product, it will let retailers target local car buyers who are typically regarded as the most profitable.

Not only is there the convenience factor, which they’re willing to pay for, but it also offers ongoing revenue opportunities via aftersales, servicing and repeat custom.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, said: ‘We’re very excited about the marketing potential this new product opens up to our retailer partners.

‘It enables them to target the buyers that matter most to them and to showcase their brand at the most relevant point in the buying cycle.

‘We’re committed to developing the tools and providing the insights our customers need to adapt and to thrive in this increasingly challenging and competitive retail landscape.’

She added: ‘Auto Trader Top Spot fits very much within this ambition, and along with our existing suite of solutions offers retailers a tactical lever to pull whatever their business goal.’

It is based on a cost per thousand search impressions, so dealers can control spending by ​tactically choosing​ when to start or stop the advertisement and only pay when it gets seen.