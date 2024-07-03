Auto Trader – Online Advertiser for New Cars 2024

As we sit here in 2024, three years on from the pandemic, car manufacturers finally seem to have got themselves back up to normal levels of new car supply.

With that in mind, advertising the best new car stock online is now more important than ever as dealers look to market those cars quickly and effectively.

Our two highly commended firms are both highly trusted by both dealers and consumers and have an impressive ability to funnel new car buyers towards their dealer partners.

However, when it came down to it, there could only be one winner and the prize goes to one of the biggest and best businesses that the automotive industry has to offer – Auto Trader.

After starting out as a magazine in 1977, Auto Trader has been an off-the-scale success story throughout the digital age.

The company is now the UK’s largest automotive platform and has more than 90% prompted brand awareness with consumers. It also attracts more than 85m cross-platform visits each month.

The firm currently has a record 14,000 retail partners and lists a whopping 435,000 cars every day.

While historically the firm has specialised in used car listings, it is fast becoming a major force in the world of new cars, too.

Reacting to the win, Ian Plummer, Auto Trader’s commercial director, told Car Dealer: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to win this Car Dealer Power Award because it’s voted by retailers.

‘We are 100% focused on always making sure we provide great value to new car retailers, providing them with their most efficient route to market.

‘This recognition from our partners is therefore particularly pleasing and will only encourage ever more hard work from our teams to try to make sure we continue delivering long-term valuable partnerships for retailers.’

Plummer says that the key to Auto Trader’s success can be put down to its relationship with retail partners.

The firm is constantly listening to the views and needs of its customers in order to provide the best service and it’s that, Plummer says, which means that it has proved such a hit yet again.

He added: ‘I think what works in the eyes of our retail partners, and makes Auto Trader stand out as a partner for them, is that we’ve designed solutions that work for them.

‘In the case of new cars, that’s exactly what we did. We responded to requests from retailers but we also designed solutions that work for consumers.

‘You’re giving both parties what they really want and that’s what it’s all about – creating an easy solution for people buying cars and a more efficient solution for people selling cars.’