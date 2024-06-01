Autoglym gets seal of approval from King Charles as brand is awarded royal warrant

Autoglym has had its Royal Warrant extended meaning that the firm will continue to supply of car care products to King and his family.

The firm has held honour for more than 30 years and has now become one of 145 companies included in the latest first round of warrants to be issued this year.

The outfit is the only car care product manufacturer to be bestowed with the title and bosses say they are ‘immeasurably proud’ of the achievement.

Autoglym was first was given a warrant 1991 by the then Prince of Wales, with extensions later granted by the late Queen and her mother.

The latest warrant means the company will continue to be trusted to maintain and protect all vehicles in the Royal Household’s fleet, which includes The King’s daily limousines and support vehicles, as well as state cars that are used for formal occasions and events.

Paul Caller, CEO of Autoglym, said: ‘We are immeasurably proud to once again be granted a Royal Warrant by His Majesty.

‘It says a great deal that our products are entrusted to maintain and protect the lustre of some of the most visible and valuable vehicles in the world.’

Royal Warrant holders are companies representing a large cross-section of trade and industry, united by a commitment to the highest standards of service, quality, excellence and craftsmanship.

Car Dealer reported earlier this month that Audi UK has also been awarded a royal warrant, as a supplier of motor vehicles to the Royal Household.

Other carmakers to have held royal warrant include Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover and Volkswagen Group.