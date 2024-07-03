Autoglym LifeShine – Highly commended Paint Protection 2024

Autoglym knows how to impress its dealer customers. So much so, the firm scooped the overall Cleaning Product category in Car Dealer Power 2024, and here picks up a hugely deserved highly commended gong in the Paint Protection category.

The firm introduced its CeraFuse technology to the market over the past year, and for Aimee Osmond, LifeShine marketing manager at Autoglym, this innovative product is one of the reasons why the company received the award.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank the team involved in CeraFuse’s inception, testing, launch, and the ongoing support during its first year in the market,’ Osmond said.

‘The hard work and dedication that goes into LifeShine’s evolving offering really brings our product and service to life for our dealer partners. LifeShine continues to offer premium vehicle protection that enhances both the commercial benefit for retailers and the ownership experience for customers.’

The award comes after a busy period for the company, says Osmond.

‘The last year has been busy for LifeShine, as we’ve now introduced CeraFuse Technology and stepped up the support we offer to dealers. It has meant we have seen a lot of additional interest in LifeShine, and this new accolade tops off a very successful period.

‘We are continually evolving our offering to deliver exceptional results for our dealer network, and for their customers. In a world of digital, we have and continue to enhance a suite of assets that complement this, offering support within the sales process never before seen from our partners.’

Osmond had a final word about how important winning a Car Dealer Power award is to Autoglym.

‘This kind of independent recognition means a lot to the business and to our team. It resonates with current and potential customers, too.

‘Awards like this bring the entire network of suppliers and customers together and keep people focused on the future of the industry.

‘We will actively promote being highly commended to our dealer partners in the months ahead.’