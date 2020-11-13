An online learning firm is offering free training courses to people in the car industry who have been made redundant.

AutoSwot, the UK’s only online learning platform for the automotive industry, is offering a free course of their choice to the first 100 people who have recently lost their job in the industry and are now looking for work.

The courses include:

Automotive Overview

Vehicle Lifecycle

New Vehicle Distribution

Market Dynamics

Consumer Landscape

Retailing Used Vehicles

Sources and Profiles of Used Vehicles Remarketing

Commercial Vehicles

Aftersales

Tomorrow’s Auto World

Perran Moon, AutoSwot founder and managing director, said: ‘It’s still been a rocky ride for many parts of the automotive industry and it looks set to continue for a while yet.

‘It’s clearly very important for those now seeking new employment to be as credible as they can be and AutoSwot is in a position to help.

‘If you know someone who would benefit from a free AutoSwot course, point them our way.’

Anyone interested in applying for a course can email: [email protected]

AutoSwot was launched in 2019 and provides training and learning courses created by automotive professionals. The firm offers 11 online knowledge courses which involve videos, voiceover commentary and quizzes.

Moon is no stranger to helping those in need – he spent every Friday during the first UK lockdown delivering food to his local hospital as part of the Food4Heroes programme.