Award-winning Nissan dealer goes green with state-of-the-art solar energy system

A Cambridgeshire Nissan dealer has got on board with the Japanese brand’s eco credentials by installing a state-of-the-art solar energy system.

The cutting edge system of panels have been erected on top of JS Holmes in Wisbech as part of a major drive to go green which stretches across the Nissan dealer network.

The new instillation consists of 171 high-efficiency 445-watt panels fitted to the showroom and workshop roof, which are expected to supply around 40% of the company’s annual electricity needs.

Three quarters of the energy generated will be used on site while excess power will be fed back into the grid.

Bosses say that the 76kW system should pay for itself within four years as JS Holmes looks to reduce its reliance on external energy sources

The new addition will prevent around 16 tonnes of carbon emissions per year – the environmental equivalent of planting hundreds of trees.

The project builds upon JS Holmes’ other sustainability initiatives, such as switching to a renewable electricity tariff, and making efforts to recycle oil, tyres and cardboard.

In addition, an environmentally-friendly water-based paint system was introduced in the bodyshop last year.

As well as reducing its operational carbon footprint, JS Holmes is supporting the transition to electric mobility, having supplied more than 100 EVs in the past year.

Alex Holmes, company director at JS Holmes, said: ‘We are committed to driving positive environmental change while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our operations.

‘’Our investment in solar energy, alongside our dedication to electric vehicles, highlights our ambition to be at the forefront of the green transition.

‘We would like to thank local company 4 Way Group for installing our new solar power system – we had a great experience with them.

‘With our strong focus on sustainability, we continue to demonstrate that environmental responsibility and commercial success can go hand in hand.’’

Last year was JS Holmes’ final year as a Nissan main dealer after 49 years.

The firm is now an authorised repairer for the brand and was recently presented with a Global Award for excellence by the manufacturer.