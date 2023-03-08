Back of the net! Snows Toyota Plymouth thrills young football fan Daniel with day as club mascot

Young footie fan Daniel Cook was given an unforgettable experience courtesy of Snows Toyota Plymouth when bosses arranged for him to be a club mascot.

The 11-year-old’s big day came about because the dealership supports the Argyle Community Trust, which is the official charity partner of Plymouth Argyle FC.

Daniel is a keen member of the scheme, and as an enthusiastic Argyle fan he was selected to carry out mascot duties at the League One club’s Home Park stadium.

His grand day out included a tour of the ground and a pre-match warm-up with the players – plus the chance to take part in a half-time shoot-out.

The soccer-mad youngster, who visited the dealership afterwards to say thank you, was also given a special certificate to mark the occasion.

But the icing on the cake for him was that Plymouth Argyle beat south coast rivals Portsmouth 3-1!

Chris Batey, general manager at Snows Toyota Plymouth, said: ‘We’re all delighted that Daniel enjoyed his big day at Home Park – and we’re very happy to be associated with the Argyle Community Trust.

‘It really is a superb organisation. The work it does benefits so many people across our community.’

Last year, Snows gave the trust £1,800 to support its work with a wide range of groups and organisations that help people improve their life chances and fulfil their potential.

Daniel is pictured at the top of our story at Snows Toyota Plymouth with sales manager Matthew Clothier-Smith

