Bangers4Ben 2021 participants show off their wacky wheels as charity rally gets underway

Bangers4Ben 2021 gets underway today and participants have been sharing their wacky entrants on social media.

The rally, in aid of automotive charity Ben, kicks off this morning and will be taking on some of the best roads in the country before finishing on Tuesday.

The route will start in Newbury and will see drivers visiting Aberystwyth, the Brecon Beacons, Buxton and York among many places over the course of the next four days.

Bangers can’t cost any more than £750 and, as always, they should be themed and dressed up as far as the law allows.

The cars will then be auctioned at BCA Blackbushe following the rally in aid of the charity.

Among those taking part is automotive legal experts, Lawgistics, who will be completing the trip in a safari-themed Vauxhall Zafira.

Also participating is iVendi, who have created their very own ‘tour bus’ from a 53 plate VW Touran.

The tech firm has even released a special video showing all the work that has gone into transforming the ‘overused family car’.

Another vehicle that looks set to be a favourite, is this Queen themed convertible.

It is hoped that this year’s rally will raise upwards of £50,000 for Ben.

In order to raise help the cash, Emerald Service and MOT Centre have been offering to donate £150 if anyone can guess the theme of its’ ‘Best of British’ rally car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ Quinn ☘️ (@pjquinnofficial)

The firm’s CEO, PJ Quinn, has posted a series of Instagram stories in the build up to the event getting underway.

However, things don’t appear to have gone completely to plan for the team…

After fighting to fix the issue, smoke started billowing from the car and the team were forced to call a recovery vehicle.

Bangers4Ben is being organised by Automation Events, which is encouraging teams to raise £1,000 as it aims to take the total raised over the years to more than £500,000.

Automotion Events boss Andy Entwistle said: ‘We hope to raise more than £50,000 for Ben, and in a year that’s been really challenging for Ben we’d rather do it in the UK and make it happen than not do it at all and not raise this money for a charity that’s looking after all of us.

‘Also, the thing to remember is they have done some amazing things for some of our colleagues who haven’t had it so easy.

‘So I would say to the industry: for those of you who have worked hard throughout this and done really well as a result of the market being buoyant, now’s the time that you can give a little something back to help those who perhaps haven’t had it so easy and have a bit of a break at the same time.’