BCA has announced plans to build a new fully online remarketing centre in Bristol.

The new 65-acre site located ‘within easy access of the M5’ will support the BCA Group’s various businesses, and have the the capacity to handle over 10,000 vehicles at any one time and 120,000 vehicles per year.

The ‘mega centre’, as BCA calls it, will operate 24/7 and handle the business’s defleet and logistics, cosmetic and mechanical preparation, vehicle remarketing, imaging and retail ready preparation services, using the latest online technology.

The development is already ‘at an advanced stage’, said BCA in a statement, and will create ‘significant employment opportunities’ across a number of specialist automotive, administrative, remarketing, management and logistics roles.

BCA says the new mega centre ‘brings together the collective expertise of the wider BCA Group Operating Divisions to deliver the most efficient used vehicle facility in the UK’.

BCA Bristol will also utilise the firm’s ‘advanced decision intelligence services to optimise remarketing channel selection and refurbishment opportunities for customers’.

BCA COO UK Remarketing Stuart Pearson (pictured) said: ‘BCA’s new 65-acre development in Bristol will create a new standard within the industry, utilising the latest digital technology to deliver a range of multi-channel remarketing, logistics and technical automotive services to meet the needs of our customers.

‘The new centre, with the capacity to store over 10,000 vehicles on the ground at any one time, forms a strategic part of our growth plans and delivers on our stated intent of driving further efficiencies for our customers across the used vehicle supply chain.’

He concluded: ‘BCA is handling growing volumes of stock from both new and existing customers across the range of services the group offers.

‘Additional capacity such as this new facility in Bristol is critical to bringing liquidity, efficiency and choice to the automotive sector.’