BCA Buyer app launches new digital sale day catalogue

BCA has released a major update to its Buyer app in the form of a new digital sale day catalogue.

The new feature delivers the same content as the daily printed catalogues available at BCA centres nationwide but via a seamless online experience loaded with features.

The digital sale day catalogue includes a breakdown of each individual sale by vendor or section at every BCA branch, with details of which hall the sale is in, the current lot number and the number of vehicles entered.

App users can drill down into the catalogue to see the detail of each individual vehicle including description, images, valuation data, grading and BCA Assured reports.

The new feature also enables users to have a quick view of a selected BCA centre’s sale programme for the current and next day’s trading.

This update to the BCA Buyer app means customers now have everything they need in the palm of their hand for every sale day, no matter how large the catalogue is, or which hall the lots are being offered in.

The BCA Buyer app is the go-to mobile solution making sale day easy and more productive for customers. More than 50 per cent of BCA’s professional buyer base has been using the BCA Buyer app since it launched last year, with frequent user numbers continuing to rise.

Dene Jones, chief marketing and data officer, said: ‘With mobile becoming the device of choice for sourcing and buying vehicles on the go, BCA has developed valuable tools which seamlessly bring online and physical together.

‘The BCA Buyer app is the must-have digital buying tool, designed to simplify finding and buying stock with BCA, anytime and anywhere.’

