Auctions firm BCA has launched a new ‘Click and Collect’ service for online buyers.

The company says the launch is a sign of it ‘continuing to enhance its online buying service to meet the changing needs of customers in the post-Covid market’.

BCA customers can pre-book collection slots for the vehicles they purchase online, and so far more than 5,000 buyers have used the service.

Stuart Pearson COO of BCA UK Remarketing said: ‘With the ongoing effect of Covid-19 continuing to impact operations across many parts of the automotive value chain, BCA is committed to developing innovative digital solutions to support all our customers and keep the motor industry moving.

‘With all our selling activity taking place online, BCA have developed this new digital Click and Collect service to help our buyers plan their vehicle collections efficiently and hassle free.

‘BCA customers who use Click and Collect get to control when they pick up their vehicles and improve efficiency and save time because their vehicles are ready and waiting for them at the pre-booked slot. It’s by far the most convenient option for our buyer customers.’

Pearson added: ‘All BCA sales currently remain online for trade account holders only and we’re keeping close to the latest government guidance in order to protect our people, customers and suppliers.’