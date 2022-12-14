Ben launches Christmas campaign to help automotive families struggling with cost-of-living crisis

Automotive charity Ben has launched a new Christmas campaign aimed at helping families in the industry that are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The organisation is offering support to those who are facing the difficult choice of ‘heating or eating’ this festive period, helping to ensure they are able to keep a roof over their heads.

The campaign will also see Ben provide Christmas presents for children whose parents would otherwise be unable to afford gifts.

It’s estimated that one in three children in the UK are currently living in households where parents are struggling to meet the rising cost bills.

The cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll on the automotive community and with the industry has been one of the hardest hit by the instability of recent years following Brexit, the pandemic and the global parts shortage.

Rachel Clift, health & wellbeing director at Ben, said: ‘Times are really tough right now and people are struggling to make ends meet.

‘We want everyone in the automotive industry to know that Ben is here for them if they find themselves in a difficult situation financially.

‘We are already supporting many individuals and families who otherwise would have had to make the impossible choice of heating or eating. We want to make sure we support as many people as possible so no-one in our industry has to go without this Christmas.

‘Individuals are being pushed to the edge with the current rising cost of living, which is having a knock-on effect on children and families.

‘Ben is here for our industry people this Christmas so if you work, or have worked, in the automotive industry we urge you to get in touch now if you’re at breaking point via our free and confidential helpline.’

Over the last 12 months, Ben supported 182 households who couldn’t afford to put food on the table or heat their homes and an additional 64 households who would have otherwise become homeless.

As part of last year’s Christmas families project, the charity supported 34 families who were struggling financially – a total of 53 adults and 73 children.

It comes as Ben revealed that one in two workers in the automotive sector have struggled with their mental health and wellbeing in the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, 50 per cent of those involved in the industry are likely to have been dealing with stress, worry or anxiety, low mood or depression.

Ben has also seen a 190 per cent rise in people using their benefits counselling service and accessing their financial guidance.

Anyone who needs help this Christmas can find out how to get support here.