Automotive industry charity Ben is sending out a message of support to people who may be struggling financially.

It said it was prompted to reiterate the help it had available to them after seeing our article about previously furloughed staff possibly returning to basic pay.

Corporate communications manager Leila Moss-Kelly told Car Dealer Magazine: ‘On a case-by-case basis, Ben is supporting individuals in financial need, administering welfare grants for food, utility bills, household goods, essential travel costs, childcare and council tax.

‘Ben’s support services team are also working with individuals to help with relevant solutions such as payment breaks for mortgage lenders, housing providers and utility bills.

‘The team is supporting people to access relevant grants, as well as helping them maximise benefits they are entitled to.’

She added that it had fast-track access to information, advice and guidance for people who had money worries because of the coronavirus crisis.

The support also includes access to Ben’s digital platform, which has self-help programmes relating to various issues, including finances.

‘Salespeople who are struggling financially during this tough time have the support of Ben. They can turn to us,’ she said.

