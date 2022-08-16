Bentley releases fresh teaser image of Batur ahead of debut

Bentley has revealed a fresh teaser image of the Batur – the bespoke GT car that’s been developed by its Mulliner division.

It announced the name and released some teaser images last week, but it has now revealed further details about what it describes as the ‘most extraordinary grand tourer yet’.

The name comes from a lake in Bali, and the car follows the Bacalar – the first bespoke Mulliner model that helped to kickstart a new era of coachbuilding for the firm.

Bentley says the model will use ‘classic features from the past reinterpreted into new, cleaner forms’, and that the Batur’s design will shape its upcoming range of EVs, with the first of them due in 2025.

The darkened teaser image shows the Batur’s side profile and long, extended shape.

It has distinctive LED lights at the front and back, plus a long, sloping roofline associated with upmarket two-door models.

The prominent curved line above the rear wheel arch is similar to that of the Bentley S1 Continental from the 1950s, and is likely to be what Bentley means when it refers to ‘classic features’.

Bentley has also said the Batur will use the legendary W12 engine and that it’ll get more power and torque for this new bespoke model.

It said the ‘W12 is entering its twilight years, but not before it powers the Batur to being the ultimate Bentley grand tourer’.

Coming from Bentley’s Mulliner special operations division, the Batur is said to offer impressive personalisation when it comes to the ‘colour and finish of every surface’.

Materials available include natural fibre composites, eco leather and 3D printed gold.

The Bentley Mulliner Batur will be revealed on Sunday (Aug 21) at Monterey Car Week in California.