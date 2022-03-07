BEVs doubled their global market share in 2021, new data reveals

Demand for battery electric vehicles went through the roof last year with sales figures showing BEVS doubled their market share around the world in 2021.

Over the course of last year, BEVS saw their global market share skyrocket from 3.1 per cent in 2020 to 6.0 per cent in 2021, according to JATO Dynamics.

The firm reports that a whopping 4.2m BEVs were sold last year, up from 2.01m a year previous.

It is thought the boom was helped in a large part by the worldwide semiconductor crisis which forced OEMs to prioritise their most profitable models, while production of petrol and diesel models declined.

In 2021, the popularity of BEVs soared among consumers in Europe and China, and began to gain traction in North America.

China in particular was a major driver of growth for the segment, accounting for approximately half of the global demand.

While China’s OEMs have developed a proven formula for its domestic BEV market, it has been unable to generate sales at the same level in other regions.