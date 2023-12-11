Big Motoring World – Outstanding Achievement 2023

The winner of the special Outstanding Achievement category for 2023 is a business that has excelled in the used car market while others have struggled.

Big Motoring World, and boss Peter Waddell, were honoured for a monumental effort in their business this year.

There is no shortlist for this special award and it aims to mark a person or business for an outstanding achievement in the motor trade in the last year.

There would be few people that wouldn’t agree 2023 hasn’t been challenging for the used car business as stock shortages have kept everyone on their toes.

But at a time many businesses have been announcing significantly reduced results, Big Motoring World has been expanding.

This year they have opened three new used car supermarkets and a new head office – and still managed to announce financial results that saw profits rise 65% to £10.9m.

It’s a business that seemingly goes forward when many others are falling back.

Host Mike Brewer said: ‘Big Motoring World consistently performs and this year they have managed to do that in a very tough market.

‘It’s not been easy out there, but this team has performed amazingly well.

‘Huge congratulations to all the Big teams and I’m sure this won’t be the last time we see them picking up awards at our event.’