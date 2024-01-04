Bombings, boxers and ransomware – read the car dealer headlines from around the world

Here at Car Dealer Towers we like to think that we do a good job of keeping our audience up to date with all the latest industry news from within the UK.

However, there is also a treasure trove of stories which come to our attention from all over the world, which we reckon deserve a domestic audience.

With that in mind, here is our latest latest round-up of what’s caught our eye from around the globe recently…

Boxer arrested for attacking dealer in carjacking incident

California, USA

A heavyweight boxer has been arrested in Hollywood after he assaulted a car dealer before fleeing in a stolen pick-up truck.

Jarrell Miller is said to have sent a female friend into the dealership to distract the salesman, claiming she had left her phone inside a recently repossessed Dodge Ram.

When the employee went to fetch the keys, Miller put him in a chokehold before slamming him to the ground and fleeing the scene in the Ram.

Miller, who was due to fight Anthony Joshua in 2019 before multiple failed drugs tests, was arrested on Tuesday (Jan 2) and charged with carjacking without a firearm or weapon and burglary with assault or battery.

The 35-year-old had a court hearing yesterday (Wednesday) evening and remained in custody last night.

(Multiple sources)

Car dealerships destroyed in Kyiv bombings

Kyiv, Ukraine

Two car dealerships have suffered heavy damage in a heavy Russian attack on Kyiv.

The Russians attacked the Ukrainian capital earlier this week with the Citroen 38 RA official dealership in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district among the buildings affected.

The showroom suffered damage to the facade and roof and windows were smashed but sources say there are currently no plans to close the site and it will be repaired in a sign of defiance.

Elsewhere, an Atlant Motors Energy dealership on the same street was also damaged.

The dealer group, which represents the likes of Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota, Audi, Nissan and Kia in Ukraine, saw its electric vehicle showroom obliterated with significant damage to the facade and windows.

Pictures posted online also showed burnt out cars following the attack.

Kyiv, during the latest round of Russian missile strikes this morning, an electric car dealer and gas main were struck in the Podilskyi district. pic.twitter.com/ycm5hzbbi2 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 2, 2024

(Yahoo! News)

Aussie car dealer falls victim to ransomware attack

Australia and New Zealand

This time last year, Scottish dealer group Arnold Clark hit the headlines after 30gb of personal data was posted on the dark web following a ransomware attack.

Now, 12 months on, it is Australian outfit Eagers Automotive which has found itself falling victim to online cyber criminals.

The firm says that the incident has affected IT systems and daily operations across dealerships in both Australia and New Zealand.

An investigation has now been launched to try and understand the scope of the attack and the Australian Cyber Security Centre and the New Zealand National Cyber Security Centre have both been alerted to the situation.

Meanwhile, the prolific LockBit 3.0 ransomware group, which has previously targeted Pendragon, has claimed responsibility for the attack

(Source: Teiss)

Chinese BYD dealers rewarded for hitting sales targets

Beijing, China

Chinese BYD dealers are to be rewarded to the tune of more than £200,000 after the brand hit sales targets and outsold Tesla for the first time last quarter.

Sources close to the outfit say that dealers in brand’s home country are to be handed financial rewards totalling billions of yen.

An insider said that retailers will be handed 666 yuan (£73.88) for every car they have sold in the past 12 months.

With the company selling more than three million units last year, the rewards are expected to come in at over two billion yuan (£222,000).

BYD, which has around 3,400 stores in China, refused to comment on the reports when approached.

(Source: Reuters)

Hapless dealer accidentally crashes truck into showroom