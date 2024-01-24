‘Bridgend Veterans’ rack up 1,200 years of service at used car dealer group

Bridgend Motor Group is celebrating 1,200 years of combined service by 55 members of its staff.

The milestone has been achieved by just over a fifth of the Ayrshire company’s workforce – together affectionately known as the ‘Bridgend Veterans’ – with their long service ranging from 10 years to 45.

Praising their dedication and loyalty, the used car dealer group said they’d contributed significantly to its success over the years.

To mark what it called ‘this extraordinary commitment’, Bridgend organises a special get-together every year, along with bonuses as a token of its appreciation for their commitment.

What began as a modest gathering in a small restaurant with just 12 people has now grown into a grand staff dinner held in a prestigious hotel function suite.

Benefits are also enhanced, including extra paid holiday leave plus an improved company sick pay scheme.

In a statement, the dealer group said: ‘Bridgend expresses gratitude to these long-serving team members, affectionately known as Bridgend Veterans.

‘Their unparalleled commitment and wealth of experience have played a pivotal role in shaping Bridgend into the thriving business it is today.’

Bridgend Motor Group started life in 1930 as a haulage firm and now has more than 240 employees across seven branches, with operations comprising used car sales, used commercial vehicle sales, service, maintenance, MOT and accident repair.

It’s still family-owned and run, with many members of the McLaughlan family in key positions.

Bridgend Motor Group MD Alan McLaughlan is pictured at top with some of the ‘Bridgend Veterans’