Briefing: Car sales winners and losers of 2024; Peter Vardy and Cinch’s big losses

Car Dealer editor in chief James Baggott’s weekly briefing for time poor motor trade bosses is back for 2025.

The Car Dealer Weekly Briefing summarises this week’s major news on Subtack – but you need to be a subscriber to read it.

In his newsletter this week, he looks at the winners and losers in the 2024 car sales charts. As VW seals its place as the UK’s most popular brand, which other firms cracked 2024?

There’s also news of used car dealer Cinch’s losses topping £100m once again, Peter Vardy’s business drops drastically into the red and why do Chinese consumers love electric cars so much?

Also featured in this week’s briefing:

HPL’s impressive numbers

ZEV Mandate

Ford Puma tops charts

Honda’s 0 Series

Brayley’s new boss

Steven Eagell profits slashed

Auto Trader’s predictions

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.