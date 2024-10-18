Briefing: Why are the big car dealer group accounts late? Vertu’s name change and more results

In this week’s Car Dealer Weekly Briefing – the subscriber only newsletter – James Baggott reports back from London (again) and another set of awards.

This week he’s been at the Auto Trader Retailer Awards where the top 1% of dealers using the platform were handed gongs.

He wonders why the big car dealer groups have been late submitting their accounts, ponders Vertu’s name change and rounds up the car dealer accounts that have been handed in on time.

The weekly newsletter is published every Friday to subscribers and delivered directly to your email inbox. You can also read it on the Substack app.

Also featured in this week’s briefing and getting our editor-in-chief’s take:

Another FCA investigation

Motors data tools

BMW on ICE ban

Vauxhall ‘super confident’

Cotswold Motor Group

Ancaster Group

Rybrook

Johnsons Cars

Completely Motoring administration

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff.

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.