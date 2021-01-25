Bristol Street Motors has announced it’s added a Citroen franchise to its Ford dealership in Macclesfield.

The Vertu-owned dealer group has invested £200,000 in the Lyme Green Business Park site to ready it for taking on the new franchise.

The dual-franchise site features a new showroom with bespoke areas for each brand, Motability services and a brand neutral shared service reception and service centre.

Ben Hardman, general manager at Bristol Street Motors Macclesfield Citroen, said: ‘Adding the Citroen dealership to the existing Ford site in Macclesfield is an exciting move for the group.

‘The showroom looks fantastic, and the team is geared up and ready to provide fantastic service to our customers as soon as we are able to welcome them in.

‘Sadly, at the moment, due to the lockdown, things are a little bit different, but we hope that before too long we can properly show off our new premises. In the meantime, it is business as usual as far as selling cars is concerned even if it’s in a slightly different way.’

The dealership has already handed over its first car – a Citroen C1 to customer Karen Wilkinson, pictured.

The opening of the Macclesfield showroom follows on from a similar investment by Bristol Street Motors last year.

The dealer group added a Citroen franchise to its Worcester-based Ford dealership in August, as part of a £250,000 investment into the site.