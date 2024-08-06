Bristol Street Motors opens its first BYD dealership with Worcester as location

Bristol Street Motors has chosen Worcester as the location of its first BYD dealership.

The showroom in Cosgrove Close, Blackpole, shares the site with Bristol Street Motors’ Ford dealership in the cathedral city.

It includes a dedicated showroom for BYD vehicles, as well as a shared workshop and service reception facilities, supported by trained BYD technicians.

The move has created four jobs, with the dealership displaying the Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal models, but as the BYD range expands, the showroom is set to grow, creating even more job opportunities.

A robot assistant is also arriving soon, which will greet customers, offer bottles of water, provide introductions to each vehicle and its specifications, and showcase vehicle videos.

It will also be able to autonomously navigate to its charging point or reception area – and entertain with singing and dancing.

Iain McDonald, general manager of Bristol Street Motors Worcester BYD, said: ‘We are thrilled to bring the BYD brand to our customers, offering them cutting-edge vehicles and exceptional service.

‘It is a new venture from Bristol Street Motors but one which we are all very excited about. We will grow with the brand and it’s fantastic to be at the forefront of bringing BYD to the area.

‘We’re planning an exciting event in September to introduce BYD and our new dealership to the region, but in the meantime the team is ready and waiting to meet customers.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, added: ‘The launch of this dealership marks a significant milestone in our collaboration with BYD and our dedication to expanding our new-energy vehicle portfolio.

‘We eagerly anticipate the opening of our second BYD dealership in Gloucester later this year and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the manufacturer.’

Pictured at top from left are Iain McDonald, sales adviser Billy Richardson, new car sales manager Georgia O’Leary and sales adviser Sam Martin