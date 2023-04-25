Bristol Street Motors to expand in Staffordshire as it takes over ex-Cazoo site

Bristol Street Motors is to take over a former Cazoo outlet in Staffordshire.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Bristol Street Motors parent company Vertu, announced on Twitter and LinkedIn today that it would be opening in Tamworth, having completed the lease assignment on the ex-Cazoo outlet last night.

Online self-styled used car disruptor Cazoo opened the £1m customer centre in the market town in November 2020.

However, it fell victim to a massive cost-cutting exercise initiated by Cazoo and was one of 15 centres listed for the chop, as Car Dealer exclusively revealed last month.

Alex Chesterman’s troubled business is looking to fight back from the whopping loss of £704m it made last year.

Cazoo has offloaded its subscription businesses and been ditching sponsorship deals, as well as withdrawing from mainland Europe to focus on the UK market.

Forrester said the aim was to open the Bristol Street Motors Tamworth site in July.

Last month, we exclusively revealed that Snows was poised to take over Cazoo’s flagship used car site in Southampton.

We also revealed that Arnold Clark had snapped up Cazoo sites in Chertsey and Northampton, and broke the news that Peter Vardy was in advanced talks to buy Cazoo’s Grangemouth customer centre and Livingston prep site.