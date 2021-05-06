Britain’s 10 fastest and slowest depreciating new cars revealed

The UK’s best and worst cars for depreciation have been revealed – and German premium cars top both lists.
What Car? and valuations experts Cap HPI have collated the 10 slowest and 10 fastest depreciating new cars on sale, based on an estimated trade-in valuation after 36,000 miles.
The top 10 for the slowest depreciating cars included a plug-in hybrid and two fully electric models, with the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan found to retain 57.6 per cent, 58.2 per cent and 60.9 per cent of their values after three years, respectively.
Porsche dominated the top 10, with five models among the least depreciating cars in the UK and the new 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4 rated as the slowest depreciating car in the UK, with a retained value of 72.4 per cent.
All of the top 10 models retained more than half of their value after 36,000 miles of use.
In contrast, many of the fastest depreciating vehicles retained less than a third of their value.
Worst of all was the Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro Vorsprung – the fastest depreciating model in the findings – with a retained value of 27.3 per cent, representing a drop in value exceeding £77,000.
Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: ‘There are a number of factors that influence how a car depreciates. As our research shows, badge appeal and a high list price are no guarantee of a slow depreciating car.
‘Factors such as what segment it falls into, how well it has sold, the trim and option levels available, and fuel types all influence how well a car holds its value over the years.
‘It’s important buyers do their homework when choosing a next car, especially if they are looking to trade it in or sell it on in a few years.’
Top 10 slowest depreciating new cars
1. Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4
List price: £78,495
Resale value: £56,800
Retained value: 72.4%
2. Lamborghini Urus
List price: £174,711
Resale value: £110,150
Retained value: 63.0%
3. Porsche Macan GTS
List price: £60,905
Resale price: £38,000
Retained value: 62.4%
4. Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT
List price: £59,155
Resale price: £36,625
Retained value: 61.9%
5. Porsche Taycan 4S 79kWh
List price: £83,635
Resale price: £50,950
Retained value: 60.9%
6. Porsche 911 Carrera PDK
List price: £86,835
Resale price: £52,800
Retained value: 60.8%
7=. Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic S
List price: £42,400
Resale price: £25,150
Retained value: 59.3%
7=. Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S
List price: £53,910
Resale price: £31,950
Retained value: 59.3%
9. Tesla Model 3 Long Range
List price: £49,990
Resale value: £29,100
Retained value: 58.2%
10. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid
List price: £71,110
Resale value: £40,925
Retained value: 57.6%
Top 10 fastest depreciating new cars
1. Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro Vorsprung
List price: £106,305
Resale price: £28,975
Retained value: 27.3%
2. Vauxhall Combo Life 1.2 Turbo 130 Elite
List price: £28,260
Resale price: £8,150
Retained value: 28.8%
3. Fiat 500 Convertible 1.0 Pop
List price: £15,910
Resale price: £4,650
Retained value: 29.2%
4. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe S560 Grand Edition
List price: £125,010
Resale price: £36,800
Retained value: 29.4%
5. Peugeot 108 1.0 72 Active
List price: £12,785
Resale price: £4,000
Retained value: 31.3%
6=. Mercedes-Benz SL 500 Grand Edition
List price: £89,235
Resale price: £29,325
Retained value: 32.9%
6=. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 216d SE
List price: £27,975
Resale price: £9,200
Retained value: 32.9%
8. BMW 2 Series Convertible M240i Nav auto
List price: £45,385
Resale price: £15,075
Retained value: 33.2%
9. Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D SRi Nav
List price: £23,675
Resale price: £7,900
Retained value: 33.4%
10. Citroen Spacetourer 1.5 BlueHDi 120 Business M
List price: £37,005
Resale price: £12,500
Retained value: 33.8%