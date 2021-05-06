Britain’s 10 fastest and slowest depreciating new cars revealed

The UK’s best and worst cars for depreciation have been revealed – and German premium cars top both lists.

What Car? and valuations experts Cap HPI have collated the 10 slowest and 10 fastest depreciating new cars on sale, based on an estimated trade-in valuation after 36,000 miles.

The top 10 for the slowest depreciating cars included a plug-in hybrid and two fully electric models, with the Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid, Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan found to retain 57.6 per cent, 58.2 per cent and 60.9 per cent of their values after three years, respectively.

Porsche dominated the top 10, with five models among the least depreciating cars in the UK and the new 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4 rated as the slowest depreciating car in the UK, with a retained value of 72.4 per cent.

All of the top 10 models retained more than half of their value after 36,000 miles of use.

In contrast, many of the fastest depreciating vehicles retained less than a third of their value.

Worst of all was the Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro Vorsprung – the fastest depreciating model in the findings – with a retained value of 27.3 per cent, representing a drop in value exceeding £77,000.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: ‘There are a number of factors that influence how a car depreciates. As our research shows, badge appeal and a high list price are no guarantee of a slow depreciating car.

‘Factors such as what segment it falls into, how well it has sold, the trim and option levels available, and fuel types all influence how well a car holds its value over the years.

‘It’s important buyers do their homework when choosing a next car, especially if they are looking to trade it in or sell it on in a few years.’

Top 10 slowest depreciating new cars

1. Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 GT4

List price: £78,495

Resale value: £56,800

Retained value: 72.4%

2. Lamborghini Urus

List price: £174,711

Resale value: £110,150

Retained value: 63.0%

3. Porsche Macan GTS

List price: £60,905

Resale price: £38,000

Retained value: 62.4%

4. Alpine A110 1.8 Turbo Legende GT

List price: £59,155

Resale price: £36,625

Retained value: 61.9%

5. Porsche Taycan 4S 79kWh

List price: £83,635

Resale price: £50,950

Retained value: 60.9%

6. Porsche 911 Carrera PDK

List price: £86,835

Resale price: £52,800

Retained value: 60.8%

7=. Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic S

List price: £42,400

Resale price: £25,150

Retained value: 59.3%

7=. Land Rover Defender 110 P300 S

List price: £53,910

Resale price: £31,950

Retained value: 59.3%

9. Tesla Model 3 Long Range

List price: £49,990

Resale value: £29,100

Retained value: 58.2%

10. Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid

List price: £71,110

Resale value: £40,925

Retained value: 57.6%

Top 10 fastest depreciating new cars

1. Audi A8 55 TFSI quattro Vorsprung

List price: £106,305

Resale price: £28,975

Retained value: 27.3%

2. Vauxhall Combo Life 1.2 Turbo 130 Elite

List price: £28,260

Resale price: £8,150

Retained value: 28.8%

3. Fiat 500 Convertible 1.0 Pop

List price: £15,910

Resale price: £4,650

Retained value: 29.2%

4. Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe S560 Grand Edition

List price: £125,010

Resale price: £36,800

Retained value: 29.4%

5. Peugeot 108 1.0 72 Active

List price: £12,785

Resale price: £4,000

Retained value: 31.3%

6=. Mercedes-Benz SL 500 Grand Edition

List price: £89,235

Resale price: £29,325

Retained value: 32.9%

6=. BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 216d SE

List price: £27,975

Resale price: £9,200

Retained value: 32.9%

8. BMW 2 Series Convertible M240i Nav auto

List price: £45,385

Resale price: £15,075

Retained value: 33.2%

9. Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D SRi Nav

List price: £23,675

Resale price: £7,900

Retained value: 33.4%

10. Citroen Spacetourer 1.5 BlueHDi 120 Business M

List price: £37,005

Resale price: £12,500

Retained value: 33.8%