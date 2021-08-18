Log in
Shahzad Yousaf on Tour of WalesShahzad Yousaf on Tour of Wales

News

Business manager at Bristol Street Motors helps raise £150,000 with charity bike ride

  • Business manager from Bristol Street Motors raises £150,000 with charity bike ride through Wales
  • Shahzad Yousaf, who works at Banbury Hyundai, organised four-day Tour of Wales event
  • Ride covered 242-miles and reached heights of 15,000ft

A business manager from Bristol Street Motors has helped to raise more than £150,000 after organising a charity bike ride.

Shahzad Yousaf, who works at Banbury Hyundai, led a four-day expedition which saw 23 cyclists navigating the length of Wales.

The convoy set off from Cardiff before riding through the heart of the country to arrive in Bangor in North Wales.

The ‘Tour of Wales’ took place from July 29 until August 1 and covered 242-miles, reaching dizzying heights of more than 15,000ft.

The event, which was sponsored by Bristol Street Motors Hyundai, was organised by MC Events – a not for profit group of which Yousaf is a member.

All the money raised will be shared between Age UK, MAP (Medial Aid for Palestinians), Mind, NHS Charities Together and The Trussell Trust.

All of the charities chosen will be using the funds to support those who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as being Bristol Street Motors Banbury Hyundai’s Business Manager, Shahzad Yousaf is also part of the team at MC Events.

He previously took part in another charity ride that travelled from London to Paris in 2018.

He said: ‘Usually, our cycling events see participants heading overseas, but unfortunately, Covid put the brakes on that, and we weren’t able to run any events at all last year.

‘That’s partly why we chose a route through Wales; along the way we were also able to support small local businesses, who will have seen their footfall reduced over the past 18 months.

‘We’re incredibly grateful to Bristol Street Motors for extending a helping hand, so that we could get this event rolling.

‘MC Events relies on the support of sponsors like Bristol Street Motors to keep costs low, so as much money as possible goes to the charities we support.’

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

