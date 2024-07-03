Cap HPI – Provenance Checks 2024

Buying a clocked car or one with outstanding finance is easy to do at the best of times, let alone when sourcing quality used cars is hard and selling them on quickly is the order of the day.

Speed of service and reliable data are paramount, which is why having a good provenance partner you can trust is so important.

Cap HPI is no stranger to winning the top gong for this category, and Wendy Swain, head of sales – strategic partners and retail, said the latest triumph was ‘an amazing achievement’.

She commented: ‘It’s a super-proud moment for everyone in the business and we’re totally grateful to our customers.’

Swaine praised the hard work put in by the Cap HPI staff, saying it was a difficult job ensuring that all the data – drawn from various suppliers and then formatted – was correct.

Cap HPI also scooped this year’s Used Car Valuations trophy, and when asked what she thought made the company the best in the business, Swaine commented: ‘It is a trusted brand. It’s a name that everybody understands in the industry, whether it be a consumer or a customer of ours.

‘They keep coming back to HPI, whether it’s a consumer buying a car or whether it’s a dealer re-signing a contract with us.

‘We do work terribly hard in the background to keep the data as accurate and as up to date as possible with the funders and the insurers and everything like that.’

Swaine said the past 12 months had been stable on the provenance side of things but Cap HPI had been beavering away on developing and enhancing its national mileage register.

That may have slowed down what it wanted to do regarding salvage information but it has been working very closely with some major insurers to deliver data that is accurate more quickly – and this is data that’ll be shared with the whole industry. Expect new products and enhancements to salvage soon!

Cap HPI has also been looking at vehicle ancestry with regard to the former use of vehicles.

With customer renewals ongoing all the time as well, all in all the next 12 months are shaping up to be extremely busy for Cap HPI, with the product team getting the new initiatives to market and the sales team selling them.