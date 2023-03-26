Log in
Police line do not cross stock image, via PAPolice line do not cross stock image, via PA

News

Car dealer faces murder charge after death of pedestrian

  • Plymouth car dealer Luke Dann is accused of murder
  • It follows an incident in which David Kelly died after being hit by a car
  • Dann appeared before a special sitting of magistrates yesterday
  • JPs remanded him in custody to appear at the city’s crown court tomorrow
Advert

Time 7:05 am, March 26, 2023

A car dealer has been charged with murder after the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

They said officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the city on Tuesday, March 21 about 8.55pm after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Advert

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was subsequently named by police as 42-year-old David Kelly, from Plymouth.

David Kelly from Plymouth, handout via police and PA

David Kelly (police/family handout)

Dann appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

PlymouthLive, which gave his occupation as a car dealer, reported that he gave his full name as Luke Creddy Lee Maurice Dann.

He is accused of intentionally driving a Range Rover at Mr Kelly, thereby causing his death.

No plea was taken and his solicitor, Chaynee Hodgetts, made no bail application.

Bench chairwoman Hilary Anderson remanded Dann into custody until tomorrow, when he will appear at Plymouth Crown Court for a bail hearing before Judge Simon Carr.

According to Companies House, Dann was the sole director of Luke Dann Motors – a Plymouth dealership that was incorporated in July 2007 and dissolved in July 2010.

 

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51