Car dealer faces murder charge after death of pedestrian

A car dealer has been charged with murder after the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth.

Luke Dann, 36, of Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was charged with murder on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement.

They said officers were called to Leigham Manor Drive in the city on Tuesday, March 21 about 8.55pm after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, who died at the scene, was subsequently named by police as 42-year-old David Kelly, from Plymouth.

Dann appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

PlymouthLive, which gave his occupation as a car dealer, reported that he gave his full name as Luke Creddy Lee Maurice Dann.

He is accused of intentionally driving a Range Rover at Mr Kelly, thereby causing his death.

No plea was taken and his solicitor, Chaynee Hodgetts, made no bail application.

Bench chairwoman Hilary Anderson remanded Dann into custody until tomorrow, when he will appear at Plymouth Crown Court for a bail hearing before Judge Simon Carr.

According to Companies House, Dann was the sole director of Luke Dann Motors – a Plymouth dealership that was incorporated in July 2007 and dissolved in July 2010.