Car dealer Greenhous Group takes over former BCA vehicle preparation site in Upper Heyford

Car dealer Greenhous Group has expanded its physical footprint by taking over a former BCA site in Oxfordshire.

The Shropshire-based dealer group has become the lease holder at the Upper Heyford site as it looks to carry out ambitious plans for growth.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has already seen its geographical footprint increase to over 100 acres in the past 12 months, with bosses hoping to extend that further in 2024.

The Upper Heyford site is strategically located five miles from the M40 and will provide Greenhous with a centrally located base, which will be used for vehicle preparation, vehicle storage, EV charging and fleet management solutions.

Going forward, there are also plans to install renewable energy infrastructure as part of the company’s eco commitments.

Ashley Passant, managing director of Greenhous Group’s car & van operations, said: ‘We are very excited about this latest step on our current growth journey.

‘The new site on the outskirts of Bicester will give us a central base in the UK and the opportunity facilitate up to 40,000 vehicles per annum strengthening our position as the fleet provider of choice for our customers and manufacturer partners.’

Car Dealer reported last January that BCA was leaving the site, following the expiry of its lease there.

The move put hundreds of jobs at risk with operations moving to the firm’s premises in Corby, around 60 miles away.

A spokesman for the company told Car Dealer at the time: ‘BCA continues to evolve its operating model in line with the changing external environment and needs of our customers to ensure we continue to provide market leading service and support.

‘BCA continues to invest heavily in the scale and diversification of our physical estate, developing facilities and building further capability in areas such as cosmetic and mechanical enhancement as well as building remarketing capability across our vehicle preparation centres.’