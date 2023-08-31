Log in
Parkway Volkswagen Kettering, Oct 2022Parkway Volkswagen Kettering, Oct 2022

News

Car dealer group Parkway sees pre-tax profit slide by more than a fifth

  • VW dealership chain suffers profit slip from £7.3m to £5.8m despite turnover increasing
  • It followed two years of spectacular pre-tax profit rises
  • Rising costs plus cost-of-living crisis are blamed
Advert

Time 11:26 am, August 31, 2023

Dealer group Parkway saw its pre-tax profit slump by more than a fifth last year to under £6m.

The results, newly published on the Companies House website, show that turnover for the year ended November 30, 2022 rose by 15.3 per cent from £160.115m to £184.57m.

However, profit before tax slid by 20.8 per cent from £7.296m to £5.778m.

Advert

Meanwhile, the net profit percentage figure dropped by 1.5 percentage points from 4.6 per cent to 3.1 per cent, while Ebitda fell by 16.5 per cent from £8.55m to £7.14m

It followed spectacular results for 2021 and 2020 by the new and used Volkswagen dealership chain, when pre-tax profit rose by 109 per cent and 221 per cent respectively.

The company, which has sites in Derby, Leicester, Northampton and Kettering, ranked 54th in our Car Dealer Top 100 list of top-performing dealers last year, rising from 89th position.

Advert

Rising utility costs and financing costs last year were blamed for making things difficult as regards maintaining net profit performance.

But although vehicle supply improved after earlier issues, consumer confidence was hit in the last quarter because of the cost-of-living crisis, which it said had a knock-on effect on demand and margins.

It also found aftersales ‘challenging’ because of the nationwide shortage of vehicle technicians. As a result, Parkway said it would be taking on more apprentices each year.

The group strategic report, signed on behalf of the board by director Sean Booth, said Brexit had affected the local economy but the company continued ‘to generate strong turnover and is profitable’.

That was in spite of what it called ‘the adverse publicity surrounding Volkswagen’ – namely, dieselgate – ‘as well as the aggressive marketing from other retailers’.

Nevertheless, the directors hailed the financial year as ‘another exceptional one despite the unprecedented headwinds’, saying the company had ‘remained resilient’.

Advert

Pictured at top via Google Street View is Parkway’s dealership in Kettering

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108