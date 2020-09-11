Jamie Caple from Car Quay will be on Car Dealer Live today.

Broadcast live on the Car Dealer YouTube channel, Caple will be speaking with host James Batchelor about a variety of topics including used car sales.

Caple, known to many car dealers through his Facebook group page, is a colourful personality in the industry.

He’s appeared on Car Dealer Live a number of times since the start of lockdown, and isn’t shy in being honest about the industry he loves.

As it’s a live show, viewers can join in by posting questions in the comments box on the YouTube page.

Alternatively, viewers can watch the video (from 12pm) at the top of this post.

Get notifications every time we go live with a broadcast by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

Click here for more Car Dealer Live shows

Last time on the show – Steve Nash, CEO of The IMI