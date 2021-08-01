Log in
Car Dealer Podcast: CarShop CEO Nigel Hurley talks profits, used cars and the pingdemic

  • CarShop CEO Nigel Hurley joins the podcast as guest judge
  • Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or in this post
  • Get in touch with the team to join a future episode

Time 22 seconds ago

This time on the Car Dealer Podcast James and Rebecca are joined by CEO of CarShop Nigel Hurley as they discuss the stories of the week.

Updates from the London Stock Exchange were keeping the team busy this week and we get Hurley’s view on what’s been announced.

Meanwhile, with news that some used cars have raised in value by £8,000 in three months we ask the car supermarket boss for his thoughts on this, as well as getting hold of stock at this time.

Hurley also shared his experiences of going into isolation following catching Covid, and then having to go straight back into another period of self-isolation!

You can listen now to the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google Podcasts, or by clicking play below.

You can also read the stories mentioned in the show, and they can all be found below.

If you’d like to be guest judge on a future show, you can get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected].

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

