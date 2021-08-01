Car Dealer Podcast: CarShop CEO Nigel Hurley talks profits, used cars and the pingdemic

This time on the Car Dealer Podcast James and Rebecca are joined by CEO of CarShop Nigel Hurley as they discuss the stories of the week.
Updates from the London Stock Exchange were keeping the team busy this week and we get Hurley’s view on what’s been announced.
Meanwhile, with news that some used cars have raised in value by £8,000 in three months we ask the car supermarket boss for his thoughts on this, as well as getting hold of stock at this time.
Hurley also shared his experiences of going into isolation following catching Covid, and then having to go straight back into another period of self-isolation!
You can listen now to the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google Podcasts, or by clicking play below.
You can also read the stories mentioned in the show, and they can all be found below.
- Pendragon increases its 2021 pre-tax profit guidance to between £55m and £60m
- Inchcape reports soaring revenue and profit as it announces global partnership with Geely Auto
- Vertu Motors says profits will be up but bosses remain cautious for rest of financial year
- Lookers ups full-year expectations after ‘outstanding’ H1 trading performance
- Exclusive: Some used car values are up by over £8,000 in past three months, as current used car boom continues to smash records
- Honda Swindon plant prepares to close for final time this week as 36 years of car production comes to an end
- Exclusive: Industry leader calls for new ‘flexible furlough scheme’ in bid to help MOT garages recover
- Undercover Big Boss publicity picture of Bristol Street Motors CEO Robert Forrester released as appearance on ITV series nears
- Tesla exceeds billion-dollar profit in a quarter for the first time but hints it won’t completely avoid semiconductor shortage
- IM Group completes takeover of Mitsubishi’s UK aftersales operation as site goes up for sale or let
- Nominations are now open for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021 – so get voting today!
If you’d like to be guest judge on a future show, you can get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected].