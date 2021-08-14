Car Dealer Podcast: From the worst test drives to going undercover in dealerships with Rupert Pontin

Following further price rises for used cars, Car Dealer invited Cazana’s director of insight Rupert Pontin onto the podcast.

There were some unusual headlines as we reported on a car dealer trapped in a vehicle during a test drive, which sparked some more stories about nightmare customers during the show, and Undercover Big Boss aired featuring the Vertu CEO.

This week was packed with new releases and special editions, as brands announced their plans for the future.

In the used car market trade and retail prices continued to rise but for new cars Marshall boss Daksh Gupta said he hadn’t seen any significant price hikes.

If you’ve never listened to the Car Dealer Podcast before, each week we battle it out to choose the best news stories from the last seven days and ask a guest judge from the industry to choose the winner.

