Car Dealer Podcast: Jamie Caple on Covid restrictions, Cinch’s advertising and why customers don’t buy breakdown cover

This week on the podcast we’re joined by Jamie Caple from Car Quay as he tries to remember the Cinch tagline, talks about what it must be like to sell Vauxhalls today with their new EV range, and asks why customers buy cars before a holiday but not breakdown cover.

Caple, who runs the used car dealership in Derby and has been a multiple Used Car Award winner, told of the struggles in recent weeks as staff have been ‘pinged’ by the NHS Test and Trace app or fallen ill with Covid.

This was particularly topical in the week that many car dealers have said they won’t be taking the risk with their staff by relaxing restrictions in showrooms from tomorrow (Jul 19), as they have also suffered when employees have had to isolate.

Also on this episode, we discuss car manufacturers suffering from isolating staff as well, the new series of Undercover Big Boss and how both James Batchelor – aka Batch – and he would drive the new Vauxhall Astra.

If you haven’t listened to the Car Dealer Podcast before, Batch and I go head to head each week choosing the favourite stories that we’ve run. We then ask an industry guest to decide the winner.

