Vauxhall announces new Astra will be available as plug-in hybrid for the first time

Vauxhall has revolutionised an old favourite by announcing the all-new Astra will be available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the very first time.

The eighth generation Astra has also been given a bold new look which includes Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end style.

It includes a wide black grille, in keeping with other models in the range, which blends seamlessly into LED headlights.

As well as this electrified option, the Astra will continue to be offered with petrol and diesel engines with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The hatchback is only 4mm longer than before but has a 13mm longer wheelbase, making it more spacious and practical in the cabin.

Under the bonnet, the plug-in hybrid powertrain will have up to 222bhp, while the traditional engines will range from 109bhp to 128bhp.

As well as overhauling the exterior, the interior is all-new too.

It incorporates the same twin 10-inch displays with digital dials and infotainment system that was previously seen on the Mokka.

Vauxhall says it has been designed with a combination of screens and minimal physical buttons to reduce the number of sub-menus required, making its use more intuitive.

It also comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There has been an impressive uptick in the number of driver assistance technologies to be included with the new Astra, with a series of cameras and radar sensors that allow for some semi-autonomous driving features.

Order books will open in the Autumn with first deliveries expected in the UK early next year.

Vauxhall will confirm pricing and specifications closer to the on-sale date.