Car Dealer Podcast: Used car prices in 2022, Ford loses best-seller crown, agency sales – and Mystic Meg

  • This week on the Podcast the trio discuss used car prices, new cars and Mystic Meg
  • Car Dealer’s Jon Reay judges as James Batchelor and Rebecca Chaplin compete
  • Listen now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more

The Car Dealer Podcast is back for 2022 and the latest episode is now free to download.

The Podcast features the Car Dealer team going head to head to win as they choose the best stories of the week, and is available to listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more – or you can click on the player below now – for free.

This week sees Rebecca Chaplin take on James Batchelor who fills the shoes of James Baggott while he’s away, with Car Dealer’s own Jon Reay as guest judge.

Stories up for discussion included our own investigation into used car prices for the next 12 months and Ford losing its best-seller crown to Vauxhall.

To find out more about the stories mentioned in the show, you can find them all linked to below.

If you’d like to have your say on the stories chosen – or you think we’ve missed anything – you can send us a voice note by clicking here or tweet @CarDealerMag.

You can also get in touch with us using the About Us page if you’d like to be our guest judge on a future episode!

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

