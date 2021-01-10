It’s been another bumper week of news on Car Dealer and far and away the lockdown has been the biggest topic.

The rest of the world hasn’t stopped though, and this week James Baggott and Rebecca Chaplin have tried to outdo one another once again with the biggest stories that weren’t about the lockdown.

This is episode four of our new podcast, which you can listen to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Just search for ‘Car Dealer Podcast’ on your favourite platform.

The pair discuss Elon Musk and Tesla, Apple’s first iCar, HMRC naming and shaming car dealers, new appointments in the industry and more.

In yet another well thought out head-to-head, Rebecca and James have chosen their top three stories and a point is issued every time someone picks it first.

However, as usual, things rarely go to plan when James tries to pick more stories than that.

If you’d like to find out more about any of the stories mentioned, we’ve listed them here. You’ll have to listen to the show to find out where they placed and who won though.

Elon Musk is now the richest person on the planet with £139bn

Hyundai confirms it is in talks with Apple over electric vehicle development

Car dealers could see half the number of buyers in lockdown 3 – but there are reasons to be cheerful, says Auto Trader

Used car dealer catches arsonist on CCTV who set fire to his stock

Tesla opened six new UK sites in 2020 and plans for more dealers in 2021

Cambria Automobiles reveals painful impact of lockdowns as new and used car sales fall for dealer group

David Peel leaves Peugeot as Groupe PSA UK announces management shake-up

Tesla Model 3 charges to top of December’s best-selling new cars chart

Troubled dealer group Lookers appoints CFO but still no news on interim results

Tesla narrowly misses Elon Musk’s target of 500,000 vehicles delivered in 2020 but celebrates record year

Car dealers and garages named and shamed by HMRC for not paying minimum wage