Car Dealer Power 2024: Your chance to name the best suppliers and car manufacturers

The chance to name and celebrate the best suppliers and manufacturers in the automotive business is back for 2024.

The annual Car Dealer Power survey returns and it’s YOUR opportunity to honour the best suppliers you do business with and the car manufacturers you think are the best to represent.

And that’s what makes this unique – the awards are voted for by those who matter the most… you, the dealers.

The survey opens today and will close on May 17. It only takes a few minutes to fill out, so get voting now.

Last year we received well over 1,000 entries, making Car Dealer Power a highly important event in the motor trade.

Winners and highly commended placed firms were named in 19 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.

In the manufacturer awards, Toyota made a stunning rise to the top of the table, knocking Kia off the perch after three consecutive wins.

Kia finished second and BMW third, while Honda was the biggest riser, leaping by 15 places from 21st in 2022 to sixth last year.

Jaguar was named the worst manufacturer to represent for the second year running, while the MG4 was voted car of the year.

You can watch last year’s Car Dealer Power by clicking the video at the top of this story or read more here.

Along with naming the best car manufacturer to represent and the car of the year, the industry’s best suppliers are also honoured.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy.

Car Dealer Power 2024 Supplier Categories

Cleaning Product

Recruitment Agency

Stock Acquisition – for providers who help dealers source stock via trade-to-trade or consumer-to-trade channels online

Auction House – firms that have either a physical or online presence, or both

Used Car Valuations

Consumer Lead Generation

Dealer Management System

Website Provider for Independent Dealers

Website Provider for Franchised Dealers

Provenance Checks

Warranties

Paint Protection

Online Advertiser for New Cars

Online Advertiser for Used Cars

Finance (Sub-Prime)

Finance (Prime)

Personalised Video

Extra Mile Award

Product Innovation

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

Voting for Car Dealer Power 2024 closes on Friday, May 17.

The winners will then be announced in a special video to be broadcast on Wednesday, June 26.

Fill out the survey now by clicking here – it only takes a few minutes