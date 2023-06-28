Car Dealer Power 2023: Who won what at this year’s awards?

The best of the best have been named for 2023 in the Car Dealer Power Awards.

Our car dealer readers have voted and chosen their favourite car manufacturer to represent and the best suppliers to do business with.

Winners have been named in 21 categories and the results have been unveiled in the special Car Dealer Power 2023 Awards video which you can watch at the top of this post.

In the manufacturer awards, Toyota pulled off a dramatic ascent to the top of the league knocking Kia off the perch after a three-year winning streak.

Kia finished second and BMW third, the latter rising three places up the table in 2023.

Honda was the biggest riser, leaping 15 places from 21st in 2022 to sixth this year, while Mazda, Nissan and Ford also chalked up impressive climbs up the table.

Jaguar was named the worst manufacturer to represent for the second year running.

The full results, including detailed scores in the 13 categories car dealers voted in for each car maker, can be found here.

In the supplier categories winners and highly commended placed firms were named in 19 categories.

You can find out who won what in the video above and read what the winners of each category had to say in the posts below.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2023

The MG4 was named the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – as voted for by dealers no matter what brand they represent.

The ID. Buzz and the BMW i7 were also handed highly commended awards.

You can read about why dealers picked this trio in our dedicated story here.